Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 4,191 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 531,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,596,000 after acquiring an additional 198,069 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 112,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after acquiring an additional 16,124 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 4.2% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 13.8% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,196,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,480,000 after acquiring an additional 28,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:YUM opened at $137.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.69. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.94%.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,742 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,628 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on YUM. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

