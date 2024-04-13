Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $77.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $80.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

