Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 50,083 Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,662,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at $2,192,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Vontier by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 25,632 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Vontier by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 20,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 39,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 24,387 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $41.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $45.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.16.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Vontier had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 4.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VNT shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get Our Latest Report on VNT

Vontier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.