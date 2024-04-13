Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,952,000. Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $690,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,656,000. Finally, Foundation Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $84.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.97. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $92.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.13.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

