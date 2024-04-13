Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 182.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,175 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 32,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEHC opened at $86.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.22.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GEHC shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.08.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

