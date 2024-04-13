Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 412.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 290,949 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ERIC. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 626 Financial LLC bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 24,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on ERIC shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.90.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $4.89 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average is $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.1293 dividend. This is a boost from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is -23.29%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Profile

(Free Report)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.