Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $239.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.42 and a 200-day moving average of $226.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

