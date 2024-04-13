Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 378.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in Reliance by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 26,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Reliance by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 47,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,357,000 after buying an additional 12,423 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Reliance by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 210,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,125,000 after buying an additional 28,889 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,173,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Reliance by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Reliance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance

In other Reliance news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total value of $209,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,091,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total transaction of $13,507,103.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,963,809.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total value of $209,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,091,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,996 shares of company stock valued at $27,603,878 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE RS opened at $325.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.12 and a 52 week high of $342.20.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Reliance’s payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

Reliance Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

