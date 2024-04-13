Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY stock opened at $125.89 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $131.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.84. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

