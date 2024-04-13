SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 1,974 Shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alerus Financial were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 248.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 407.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ALRS. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Alerus Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alerus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Alerus Financial Price Performance

Alerus Financial stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.39. Alerus Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $25.85. The stock has a market cap of $394.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $46.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Alerus Financial Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Alerus Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 133.34%.

About Alerus Financial

(Free Report)

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.