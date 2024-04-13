SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 843 Shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Northeast Bank were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Northeast Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Northeast Bank in the third quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northeast Bank in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 45.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 141.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period.

Northeast Bank stock opened at $51.73 on Friday. Northeast Bank has a fifty-two week low of $34.20 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.71.

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.98 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

