SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWLI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Western Life Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 340.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 336.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 118.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 66.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NWLI stock opened at $491.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $487.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $480.05. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.62 and a 12-month high of $493.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.71.

National Western Life Group ( NASDAQ:NWLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $207.87 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on National Western Life Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

