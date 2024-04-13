SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VAC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.71.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $97.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.85. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $72.78 and a one year high of $140.30.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.64%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

