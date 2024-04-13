SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DEO. Argus downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,778.00.

Diageo Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of DEO opened at $136.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.83. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $135.63 and a fifty-two week high of $190.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

