SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 94.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 56,396 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after buying an additional 16,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,591,000 after buying an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 75,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $5,068,027.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares in the company, valued at $70,633,280.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 75,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $5,068,027.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares in the company, valued at $70,633,280.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,907 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $549,773.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,765 shares of company stock worth $20,860,487 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $65.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -45.12 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.03 and its 200 day moving average is $63.32. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.11.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ITCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.42.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

