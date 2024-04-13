SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 34,149 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 15,730 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Columbus McKinnon

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 9,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $392,063.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,257.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Lara Mario Y. Ramos sold 9,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $349,233.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,241. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 9,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $392,063.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,257.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Columbus McKinnon Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $41.74 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $254.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.00 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 16.57%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

