Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SEGRO (LON:SGRO)

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SGRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded SEGRO to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 964 ($12.20) target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upgraded SEGRO to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on SEGRO from GBX 863 ($10.92) to GBX 940 ($11.90) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEGRO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 952 ($12.05).

LON SGRO opened at GBX 857.80 ($10.86) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 866.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 826.22. SEGRO has a one year low of GBX 675 ($8.54) and a one year high of GBX 913 ($11.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of £11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,084.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73.

In other SEGRO news, insider Carol Fairweather purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 878 ($11.11) per share, for a total transaction of £70,240 ($88,900.14). Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

