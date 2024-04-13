Short Interest in Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Increases By 167.9%

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 167.9% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 488,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Good Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GMER opened at 0.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.02. Good Gaming has a 12-month low of 0.01 and a 12-month high of 0.04.

About Good Gaming

Good Gaming, Inc operates tournament gaming platform and online destination targeting esports players and participants that want to compete at the high school or college level worldwide. It also develops MicroBuddies that combines Ethereum ERC721 non-fungible tokens (NFT), non-standard ERC20 tokens, and strategic gameplay to replicate and create NFTs.

