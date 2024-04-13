Short Interest in Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Increases By 167.9%

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 167.9% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 488,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Good Gaming Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GMER opened at 0.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.02. Good Gaming has a 12-month low of 0.01 and a 12-month high of 0.04.
About Good Gaming
