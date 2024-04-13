Short Interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL) Rises By 167.6%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 167.6% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBANL opened at $24.74 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average of $23.90.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

