Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Rises By 333.3%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 1,123.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 22,216 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,323,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.28. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.1311 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

