Short Interest in Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Grows By 351.5%

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 351.5% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Makita Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MKTAY opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average of $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.77. Makita has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $31.88.

Get Makita alerts:

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Makita had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Makita will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Makita

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Makita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Makita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.