Short Interest in Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Grows By 318.7%

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 902,800 shares, an increase of 318.7% from the March 15th total of 215,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,009.3 days.

Tokyu Fudosan Price Performance

Shares of TTUUF stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. Tokyu Fudosan has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $8.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46.

About Tokyu Fudosan

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Urban Development, Strategic Investment, Property Management & Operation, and Real Estate Agents. The Urban Development segment develops and operates office buildings, commercial facilities, condominiums, leased housing, and other facilities.

