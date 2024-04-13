Short Interest in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Grows By 44.2%

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the March 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 750,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Voyager Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VYGR shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voyager Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Voyager Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $8.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.96. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $14.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.94.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.84. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 52.93%. The company had revenue of $90.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 million. Analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

