Short Interest in Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Decreases By 32.0%

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the March 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 60.5 days.
Wajax Stock Performance
Shares of WJXFF stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.40. Wajax has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $24.67.
About Wajax
