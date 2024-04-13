Short Interest in Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Decreases By 32.0%

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the March 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 60.5 days.

Wajax Stock Performance

Shares of WJXFF stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.40. Wajax has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $24.67.

Get Wajax alerts:

About Wajax

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Wajax Corporation provides equipment, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; marine, off and on highway engines, and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, mulchers, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.