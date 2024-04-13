Short Interest in WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Increases By 218.2%

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 218.2% from the March 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
WH Group Price Performance
WHGLY stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. WH Group has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $14.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.34.
About WH Group
