Short Interest in WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Increases By 218.2%

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 218.2% from the March 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

WH Group Price Performance

WHGLY stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. WH Group has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $14.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.34.

Get WH Group alerts:

About WH Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

Receive News & Ratings for WH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.