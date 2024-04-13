Short Interest in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Rises By 49.0%

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the March 15th total of 46,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 144,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Yatra Online Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ YTRA opened at $1.52 on Friday. Yatra Online has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $96.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gerber LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 21,055 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

