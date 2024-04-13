Short Interest in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Rises By 49.0%

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the March 15th total of 46,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 144,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Yatra Online Trading Up 2.7 %
NASDAQ YTRA opened at $1.52 on Friday. Yatra Online has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $96.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64.
Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 million.
Yatra Online Company Profile
Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.
