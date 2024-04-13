Short Interest in Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH) Declines By 34.4%

Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the March 15th total of 18,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yoshiharu Global stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.33% of Yoshiharu Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Yoshiharu Global Price Performance

Yoshiharu Global stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. Yoshiharu Global has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.21.

About Yoshiharu Global

Yoshiharu Global Co operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

