Short Interest in YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS) Decreases By 17.0%

YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the March 15th total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

YS Biopharma Stock Performance

YS stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.41. YS Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57.

Get YS Biopharma alerts:

YS Biopharma (NASDAQ:YS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.64 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that YS Biopharma will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YS Biopharma

About YS Biopharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YS. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of YS Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of YS Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of YS Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YS Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $1,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

YS Biopharma Co, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. The company develops a proprietary PIKA immunomodulating technology platform and a series of product targeting PIKA rabies vaccine, PIKA recombinant COVID-19 vaccine, and PIKA YS-ON-001.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for YS Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YS Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.