Short Interest in YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS) Decreases By 17.0%

YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the March 15th total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
YS Biopharma Stock Performance
YS stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.41. YS Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57.
YS Biopharma (NASDAQ:YS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.64 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that YS Biopharma will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On YS Biopharma
About YS Biopharma
YS Biopharma Co, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. The company develops a proprietary PIKA immunomodulating technology platform and a series of product targeting PIKA rabies vaccine, PIKA recombinant COVID-19 vaccine, and PIKA YS-ON-001.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than YS Biopharma
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for YS Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YS Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.