Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Sientra Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18. Sientra has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $4.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sientra

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIEN. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Sientra during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Sientra in the second quarter worth $33,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 230.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

