Sirius Petroleum (LON:SRSP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.40

Shares of Sirius Petroleum Plc (LON:SRSP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Sirius Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.
Sirius Petroleum Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The company has a market capitalization of £14.71 million and a PE ratio of -4.00.
Sirius Petroleum Company Profile
Sirius Petroleum plc, an independent oil development company, focuses on acquiring and developing offshore proven oil discoveries in Nigeria. The company is also involved in the trading of oil; and exploration of mineral resources. In addition, it provides management services. Sirius Petroleum plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
