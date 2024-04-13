Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAMW) Short Interest Up 323.5% in March

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAMW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 323.5% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Slam Price Performance

Shares of SLAMW opened at $0.18 on Friday. Slam has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Slam

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Slam stock. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAMW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Slam Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

