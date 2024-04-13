SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751,453 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,866 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $29,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SM Energy by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 574,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,230,000 after purchasing an additional 123,126 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in SM Energy by 90.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 169,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 80,653 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the third quarter worth about $46,492,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 44.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,163,332 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,126,000 after buying an additional 358,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 4.20.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 34.45%. The business had revenue of $608.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SM Energy will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 10.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SM. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on SM Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

