SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Stake Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,916 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of SmartFinancial worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMBK. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 1,308.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SmartFinancial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SmartFinancial stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.01. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $25.98.

SmartFinancial Announces Dividend

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.14 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 11.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on SmartFinancial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on SmartFinancial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Insider Transactions at SmartFinancial

In other news, EVP Gary Wayne Petty, Jr. sold 2,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $51,782.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at $412,938.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

