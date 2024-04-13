SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Stock Holdings Cut by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 654,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,851,000 after acquiring an additional 53,964 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth $362,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 590,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,002,000 after buying an additional 72,763 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF stock opened at $104.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $786.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.74. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $86.09 and a 12 month high of $108.69.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

