Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) vs. AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Critical Contrast

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) and AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sportradar Group and AdTheorent’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sportradar Group $949.77 million 12.38 $37.51 million $0.12 88.17 AdTheorent $170.81 million 1.71 $10,000.00 ($0.01) -321.00

Sportradar Group has higher revenue and earnings than AdTheorent. AdTheorent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sportradar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

37.7% of AdTheorent shares are held by institutional investors. 85.0% of Sportradar Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of AdTheorent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Sportradar Group has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdTheorent has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sportradar Group and AdTheorent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sportradar Group 4.27% 4.54% 2.27% AdTheorent N/A 0.07% 0.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sportradar Group and AdTheorent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sportradar Group 0 3 6 0 2.67 AdTheorent 0 2 2 0 2.50

Sportradar Group presently has a consensus target price of $13.89, suggesting a potential upside of 31.27%. AdTheorent has a consensus target price of $4.69, suggesting a potential upside of 46.03%. Given AdTheorent’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than Sportradar Group.

Summary

Sportradar Group beats AdTheorent on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sportradar Group

(Get Free Report)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues and federations, betting operators, and media companies. It also provides sports entertainment, gaming, and sports solutions, as well as live streaming solution for online, mobile, and retail sports betting. In addition, its software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data and odds, as well as to visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services. Sportradar Group AG was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

About AdTheorent

(Get Free Report)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers. The company offers predictive targeting solutions across various customer industry verticals and consumer screens, including customized targeting, measurement, and analytical services; and location-based targeting and geo-intelligence solutions. AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.