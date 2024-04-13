State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,843 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ProPetro by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,847,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,598 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ProPetro by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,033,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,817,000 after acquiring an additional 361,312 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ProPetro by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,750,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,397 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ProPetro by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,584,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,965,000 after acquiring an additional 289,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ProPetro by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,671,000 after acquiring an additional 136,323 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PUMP. TheStreet lowered ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark lowered ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

ProPetro Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE PUMP opened at $8.44 on Friday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.66. The stock has a market cap of $907.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 2.13.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.24). ProPetro had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ProPetro Company Profile

(Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.