Stelco Holdings Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:STL)

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stelco in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stelco’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Get Stelco alerts:

Stelco (TSE:STL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$613.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$624.61 million.

Separately, Stifel Canada raised Stelco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Stelco

Stelco Price Performance

Stelco has a fifty-two week low of C$21.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.50.

Stelco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.