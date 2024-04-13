Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) PT Raised to $30.40

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $30.40 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

STLA opened at $25.95 on Thursday. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.98.

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $4,288,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,851,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,885,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 3,150,000 shares of company stock worth $15,724,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis during the third quarter worth $5,305,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Stellantis by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 149,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 82,074 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stellantis during the third quarter worth $2,405,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stellantis by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Stellantis by 185.5% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 67,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 44,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

