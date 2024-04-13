StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.8 %

PIRS opened at $0.17 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 57.33% and a negative return on equity of 90.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9,665.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

