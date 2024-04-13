StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.8 %
PIRS opened at $0.17 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 57.33% and a negative return on equity of 90.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
