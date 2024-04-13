StockNews.com Lowers Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) to Sell

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Franklin Street Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSP opened at $2.09 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $216.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Street Properties by 6.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 94,760 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 26,035.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 352,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 351,480 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 21,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

