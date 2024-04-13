Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Stoke Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Li anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Stoke Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.28) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.90) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on STOK. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Shares of STOK opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.71. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $591.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 46.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $47,000.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 11,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $68,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,350 shares in the company, valued at $423,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 11,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $68,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 5,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $67,663.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,293.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,741 shares of company stock valued at $223,115. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

