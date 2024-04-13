Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires Shares of 6,270 BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.26% of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKHY. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,670,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 108,909 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 48.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 150,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 48,786 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,791,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 43.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 25,477 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKHY opened at $46.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.56. BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $48.51.

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Increases Dividend

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3021 per share. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (BKHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds with broad maturities. BKHY was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Featured Articles

