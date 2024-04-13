Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,752 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,496,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $80.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

