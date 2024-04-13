Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $205,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after acquiring an additional 30,826,910 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $394,425,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,002,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12,660.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,053,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,947 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $80.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.13 and a 200-day moving average of $75.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

