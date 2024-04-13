Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $254,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMTM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,264,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,058,000 after buying an additional 968,982 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,962,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,552,000 after buying an additional 867,571 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,101,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,948,000 after buying an additional 809,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,089,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,158,000 after buying an additional 16,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 833,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,597,000 after buying an additional 23,009 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMTM opened at $38.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.38 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

