Strategic Blueprint LLC Lowers Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 25,473.5% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 66,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 66,231 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 6,741.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 359,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,268,000 after acquiring an additional 354,476 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Financials ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of IXG opened at $82.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $384.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.35 and a 200 day moving average of $77.51. iShares Global Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $66.83 and a twelve month high of $86.83.

iShares Global Financials ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

