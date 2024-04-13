Strategic Blueprint LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,852,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,351,000 after acquiring an additional 649,553 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,878,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,114,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,439,000 after acquiring an additional 350,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,181,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 557,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,757,000 after acquiring an additional 448,884 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $83.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $67.69 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

