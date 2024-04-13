Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMPACTfolio LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% in the third quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 4,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of EXPD opened at $117.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.52. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.43 and a 12-month high of $131.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

