Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes $263,000 Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 74,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,992,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

FALN stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.95. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $26.92.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1692 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

