Sweetgreen’s (SG) Hold Rating Reiterated at TD Cowen

TD Cowen restated their hold rating on shares of Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SG. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sweetgreen from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sweetgreen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sweetgreen presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of SG opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. Sweetgreen has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.32.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sweetgreen will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 10,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $123,456.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 432,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 10,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $123,456.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 432,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 58,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $949,976.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,356,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,555 shares of company stock worth $2,266,739 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sweetgreen during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 394.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

